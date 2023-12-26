PFG Advisors Has $218,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $669.06 and a 200-day moving average of $667.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.