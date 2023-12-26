PFG Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

