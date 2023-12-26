PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

