PFG Advisors Sells 17,922 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

