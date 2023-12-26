PFG Advisors Sells 6,213 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

