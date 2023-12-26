PFG Advisors Sells 6,240 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

