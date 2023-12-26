Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$870.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$33.50.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4045237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $38,768. 64.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

