Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on February 1st

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.47 and a twelve month high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3913551 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.78.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

