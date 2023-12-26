Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

