Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.38.
About Presidio Property Trust
