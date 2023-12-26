Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFG opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

