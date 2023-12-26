PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $174.06. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.54.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

