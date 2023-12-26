QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

