Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

