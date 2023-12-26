RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

