Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Regal Rexnord has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

