Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

