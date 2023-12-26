Rempart Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

