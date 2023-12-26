RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

