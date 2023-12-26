RFG Advisory LLC Buys 307 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

