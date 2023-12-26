RFG Advisory LLC Buys 371 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 893.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

