RFG Advisory LLC Buys 542 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

