RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

