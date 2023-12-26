RFG Advisory LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

