RFG Advisory LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

