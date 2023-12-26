RFG Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

