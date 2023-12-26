RFG Advisory LLC Invests $383,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,072,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS UAUG opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

