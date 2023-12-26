RFG Advisory LLC Invests $404,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

