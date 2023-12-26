RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 640 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

