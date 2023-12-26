RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 16,783 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in WestRock by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

