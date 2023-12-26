RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $772.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

