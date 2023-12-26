RFG Advisory LLC Sells 105 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.