RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,124 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

