RFG Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.