RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

