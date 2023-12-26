RFG Advisory LLC Takes $581,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

