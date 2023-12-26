RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74,366.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

