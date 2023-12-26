RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,732,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.