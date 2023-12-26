Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,494,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,893.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $331,884.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,179,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,893.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,069 shares of company stock worth $26,120,385. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

