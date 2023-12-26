RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

