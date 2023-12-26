RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
RingCentral Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
