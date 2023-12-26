Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 880 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average is $313.61. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

