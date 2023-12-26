Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.