Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

