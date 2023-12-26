Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

