Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

