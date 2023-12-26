Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

