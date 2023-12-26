Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

