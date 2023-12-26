Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
