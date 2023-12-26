Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

