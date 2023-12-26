Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

