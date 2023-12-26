Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

