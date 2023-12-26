Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 249.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $396.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.68.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

